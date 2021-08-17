Dem Rep. Moulton: Worst-Case Scenario of Withdrawing Troops from Afghanistan Then Having to Send Them Back ‘Already Happened’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) argued that the worst thing that could have happened in Afghanistan is withdrawing troops and then having to send them back in, and “That’s already happened.”

Moulton said, “I want us out of Afghanistan, too. I would much rather have our troops at home. But what I’ve always said is that the worst thing would be to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan and then have to send them back. That’s already happened. We have more troops on the ground at Kabul Airport right now than we had all across the country just a month ago. And we certainly don’t want to have to send more troops back if there are more terrorist plots being planned, terrorists being trained on the ground in Afghanistan in the future.”

