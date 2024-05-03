Video: Brawl Breaks Out at Disneyland as Group of Women Engage in Slap Fight

Video of a slap fight between adult women at Disneyland is going viral after the footage was posted to social media site Instagram.

The video taken near the Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure shows two groups of women fighting around a baby stroller as children stand watching. According to the Orange County Register.

The fight, which reportedly occurred on April 23 at around 5 p.m., led to at least one Disneyland visitor being ejected from the park by security.

Park officials stated that the women security officers identified as the instigator of the fight was removed.

Members of the Anaheim Police Dept. also arrived on the scene and reportedly assisted park security in quelling the unrest and removing the visitor accused of starting the fight.

Video of the incident shows several women slapping at a woman who is on the ground. Another woman with a baby stroller is seen joining in on the melee.

“You started hitting us,” one woman is heard saying on the video. “So how about that?”

Another yells “Leave her alone” as she stepped in to stop the attack.

The video does not make it clear how the brawl started or who might be at fault.

It is also not clear if Disneyland officials slapped a ban on the ejected assailant, according to WDWNT.com, one of the first to report the incident.

Disney parks have been beset with fights between guests — and almost always when children are present to watch the beatdowns.

Disneyland, in particular, has suffered repeated brawls over the years, as distempered guests have joined one donnybrook after another.

But Disney World in Orland, Florida, has also had its share of fist fights between guests.

The problem has been so pervasive that park officials have felt the need to post signs warning guests to “be nice” and not to launch into fist fights with each other.

