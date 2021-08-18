Trump: I Realized I Had Hired ‘a Loser’ in Mark Milley

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Greg Kelly Reports” that he knew he had hired a “loser” in General Mark Milley, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

When asked about Milley’s apology of the walk to the church set on fire by rioters outside the White House after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, Trump said, “He was recommended by people that I didn’t think much of, and he was also recommended by a couple of people that I thought were just absolutely terrible. I decided, you know, Mattis, I call them the world’s most overrated general. Mattis hated him, hated him. I figured based on the fact that I thought very little of Mattis. We did a great job without Mattis. Once I got rid of Mattis, we took over — we knocked out ISIS and everything else. I said, ‘if he hates Milley that much, maybe the guy will be all right.”

Trump continued, “I found him to be very average or less than average. I will say this when he walked with the president of the United States to a church that had been burned down almost if they didn’t have the fireproofing, which was just put up. It was literally so amazing because that church was built at the same time as the White House. They went up together. When he went and took that walk, and then he apologized because the radical left started getting on him, I realized I had a loser. I paid very little respect to him. He wasn’t very good. So I am not a fan of his.”

On the Afghanistan withdrawal, Trump said, “I would not have made that decision again and look at what he’s done. He took the military out before he got the civilians out of before he got us, citizens, out. So that would show gross incompetence.”

