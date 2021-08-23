GOP Sen. Tillis: ‘We Played Right into the Taliban’s Hands’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) sounded off on the August 31 evacuation date set by President Joe Biden to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

Tillis called for an extension to that deadline, adding he thinks “we played right into the Taliban’s hands” by our failed attempt to withdraw. The North Carolina Republican said he does not see how it is possible to evacuate every American citizen and SIV holder by August 31.

“I think they probably anticipated where we would be at this point,” Tillis outlined. “And what they’re trying to shut down all of our humanitarian operations. And it will put countless lives at risk — not only the SIV holders, American citizens, but their families and their extended families.”

He continued, “I think we played right into the Taliban’s hands, and I think that we have to set the groundwork for extending it. There is no way you can do the math and think that you’re going to get the majority of the people who deserve to be out of that country, either in a safe third country or the United States, by [August 31]. And by the way, when we think about the 31, we think about August 31 in North Carolina, the United States. I’m guessing Taliban is thinking about eight and a half hours earlier, so minus a day from what we talk about here.”

