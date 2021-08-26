Blackwater Founder Erik Prince: U.S.-Led Afghanistan Collapse ‘Will Destroy What’s Left of NATO’

Wednesday, during an interview that aired on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Blackwater USA founder Erik Prince argued the precipitous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was much more damaging to the future of NATO than former President Donald Trump’s criticism and threats to end NATO funding if member states did not pay their fair share.

Prince said, “I think much more than the Democrats ever complaining about Trump damaging NATO, this will destroy what’s left of NATO because the U.S. has been so unilateral and so clueless that — I mean for the President of the United States to be rebuked in the House of Parliament that’s the first time it’s ever happened.”

“So, we have shattered the confidence of our European allies and every other ally around the world that America depends on whether you’re a CIA agent trying to recruit somebody to work for you or whether you’re a country that wants — that America wants you to compete with — to you know, to side with us versus something that the Chinese want. It will definitely figure into people’s thinking how quickly America abandoned its friends in Afghanistan and left in such a horribly chaotic and clumsy manner,” he continued.

“And so, there are going to be permutations in all sides that we haven’t even thought of yet that come from this because look, the dollar is the world’s reserve currency,” Prince added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor