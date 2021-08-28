GOP Rep. Donalds: ‘We Have Dead Servicemen’ Because Biden Wanted ‘a Photo op for September 11’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Fox Across America,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) blamed the attack on the Kabul airport on President Joe Biden’s desire for “a photo op” on September 11.

Donalds said, “Let’s be very clear on this, there is no way that Donald Trump would have allowed what’s happened over the last month to occur under his watch. Because when the Taliban was violating portions of that agreement that they made, then the Trump administration responded in kind and did not just continue down the agreement as if the Taliban was doing everything that they said they were going to do. They held the Taliban accountable at every step of the way. Joe Biden did not. Joe Biden said, oh, look, I’ll just move the deadline down a little bit, but I’m just going to get out while the getting’s good. Because I want a photo op for September 11, and that’s the reality. That is the truth, and now we have dead servicemen as a result.”

