ABC’s Karl: Biden Admin Is ‘Describing Something That Isn’t Reality’ While Spinning Afghanistan ‘Disaster’

ABC News’ Jon Karl said Sunday on “This Week” that the Biden administration is attempting to spin the evacuation in Afghanistan.

Guest anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Jon, I want to talk to you first here. Listening to President Biden in his top national security advisers before the horrible bombing, they were making this sound like a smashing success, but you heard what Secretary Blinken just said.”

Karl said, “They have been describing something that isn’t reality. This has been an incredible airlift. More than 100,000 people evacuated, but what a disaster. Clearly, Thursday was the worst day of the Biden presidency, and we don’t really know, Martha, how bad it really is. We know the disaster that has unfolded. Now the big question is, does Afghanistan once again become a safe haven for terrorist attacks on U.S. interests around the world or at home?”

Raddatz said, “Which is, of course, why they said they were getting out. that was solved.”

Karl said, “Maybe part of the reason why Afghanistan had not been such is there was a military presence in Afghanistan. But now, we will have this over the horizon capability. But the bottom line is the terror threat has increased, and our ability to combat it has decreased.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN