Ron Johnson Slams Biden on Afghanistan — ‘Trying to Put Lipstick on this Pig but There’s not Enough Lipstick in the World’

During an interview that aired Sunday on New York WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized President Joe Biden for having “bungled” the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Johnson described the situation in Afghanistan, which led to an ISIS bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and injured many more, as an “unmitigated disaster.”

“The image of America to our adversaries, to our allies, to our friends — this is just a display of just pathetic weakness. That’s Joe Biden. That’s the Democratic Party that enables someone like Joe Biden,” Johnson declared. “I hope America wakes up. They have to wake up in 2022 and just sweep the Democratic Party out of power.”

“This is such an unmitigated disaster,” he added. “Words just can’t describe what a travesty this is.”

According to Johnson, the Biden administration’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal is “trying to put lipstick on this pig, but there’s not enough lipstick in the world to do it.”

“This is so chaotic. This is so unorganized. This is so unplanned,” he asserted. “When you’re disorganized; when you’re unplanned in this type of environment, it creates an enormous national security and homeland security risk. And they’re just not admitting it. They’re trying to put lipstick on this pig, but there’s not enough lipstick in the world to do it.”

