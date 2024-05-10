Greta Thunberg Joins Mass Anti-Israel Protest at Eurovision Song Contest

Professional activist Greta Thunberg joined thousands of anti-Israel protesters in Malmo, Sweden, on Thursday adding her voice to their anger at Israel being allowed to compete in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

The Stop Israel protesters waved green, white, black and red Palestinian flags as they packed the historic Stortorget square near Malmo’s 16th-century town hall before marching through the city for a rally in a park several miles from the Eurovision venue, Sky News reports.

Police estimated that between 10,000 and 12,000 people took part. Among those in the crowd was 21-year-old Greta Thunberg who was draped in a keffiyeh (a symbol of solidarity with Palestine).

The demonstrations were marked by the release of smoke canisters in Palestinian colors and chants of “free Palestine.”

The march took place at the same time as Israel’s entrant – 20-year-old Eden Golan – was taking part in the final dress rehearsal for the second Eurovision semi-finals, in the Malmo arena.

As it turned out, the protests against Israel in general and Eden Golan in particular came to nought.

Golan performed her song “Hurricane” in Thursday’s second semi-final in front of 9,000 spectators at the host city’s Malmo Arena and booked her place in the final thanks to viewers’ votes.

Israel now joins the group of 26 nations that will compete on Saturday in a contest watched around the world by millions of lovers of the pop sounds that Eurovision promises each year.

“Well, I feel… I’m so overwhelmed with emotions. It’s truly such an honour to be here, on stage performing and showing our voice, and representing us with pride and making it to the finals is something that’s crazy,” 20-year-old Golan said after securing her place in the final.

Some online betting comparison sites list Golan as among the favourites to win this year’s edition, hosted in the birthplace of ABBA.

Israel made its debut in Eurovision in 1973 and has won the contest four times.