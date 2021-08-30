GOP Rep. Meuser: We Don’t Have Sanctions Leverage to Get Americans out, Taliban Has ‘All the Leverage They Need’ to ‘Avoid’ Sanctions

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) rejected arguments from the Biden administration that they will have leverage with the Taliban to get Americans out of Afghanistan with sanctions by stating that because there are Americans stuck in the country, the Taliban has “all the leverage they need to avoid any such sanctions and to continue to run the show.”

Meuser said, “Secretary Blinken is talking about having leverage after this through sanctions. They have leverage. They have our Americans there. They have all the leverage they need to avoid any such sanctions and to continue to run the show. This needs to change.”

