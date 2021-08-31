Paul Ryan: Trump Lost the 2020 Election — ‘It Was Not Rigged, It Was Not Stolen’

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan told WISN 12 News on Monday that there is no question that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election as Wisconsin Republican lawmakers launch a forensic audit of the 2020 election.

Ryan said, “President Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election.”

Reporter Kent Wainscott said, “President Trump continues to insist that the 2020 election was rigged and that he in fact won.”

Ryan said, “It was not rigged. It was not stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s really clear.”

Wainscott asked, “So the fact that we continue to have election audits?” Wainscott asked.

Ryan said, “He exhausted his cases. He exhausted the court challenges. None of them went his way, so he legitimately lost. Is there mischief, organized shenanigans in elections? Sure. Is there fraud? Yes. Was it organized to the extent that it would have swung the Electoral College and the presidential election? Absolutely not.”

He added, “I think it’s a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or personality. And I think we’ll just keep losing if we wrap ourselves around one person. We have not lost this much this fast in a long, long time.”

