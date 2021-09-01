Crow: ‘Not Yet Satisfied’ There’s Full Plan to Get Americans out of Afghanistan, ‘We’re Going to Have to Rely on the Taliban to Some Extent’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he isn’t satisfied that there’s a full plan to get Americans still in Afghanistan out, and that “we’re going to have to rely on the Taliban to some extent to allow safe passage for those American citizens to get to the airport, to get to the border, to get out of the country.”

Crow said, “I’ve heard the outlines of a plan, but I’m not yet satisfied that we have a full plan in place. So, I’m going to be pushing the administration to present that action. I’m joining with several of my colleagues to send a letter recommending that certain steps be taken.”

He later added, “[T]he reality is, it’s just true that we’re going to have to rely on the Taliban to some extent to allow safe passage for those American citizens to get to the airport, to get to the border, to get out of the country. That is just the reality. We can’t do that successfully without some level of coordination.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett