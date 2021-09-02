GOP Rep. Meijer: Biden Doesn’t Want Afghanistan to Be the Focus, He Cares More about Spending Than People We Left

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) said that President Biden wants the discussion to go back to the $3.5 trillion spending bill, something that Biden “cares a whole heck of a lot more about than the future of Afghanistan and the people we’re leaving behind.”

Meijer said [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] that he “was frankly not surprised” at the backlash that his visit to Afghanistan received. Because “This administration has tried to control the narrative. They do not want this to be the focus. They want to get back to a domestic agenda, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation, to all the other components that, frankly, President Biden cares a whole heck of a lot more about than the future of Afghanistan and the people we’re leaving behind.”

