NBC: CA Family Stranded in Afghanistan 15 Hours Away from Kabul, Having Issues Communicating While Trying to Avoid Taliban

On Thursday, NBC San Diego Political Reporter Priya Sridhar reported that Cajon Valley Union School District Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro told her that the family from the school district stuck in Afghanistan has had problems due to the fact that they’re 15 hours away from Kabul and that communication has also been an issue because they’ve been moving around in an attempt to avoid the Taliban.

