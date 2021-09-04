FNC’s Kurtz: Some Outlets ‘Pretty Interested’ in Fulfilling Biden’s Wish that Afghanistan ‘Vanish into the Memory Hole’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” FNC host Howard Kurtz said the Biden White House wants the Afghanistan story “to just kind of vanish into the memory hole and some news organizations seem pretty interested in making that happen.”

Kurtz said, “I think journalists left and right did a very aggressive job in covering the disaster that the exit turned out to be, whether you agree with the withdrawal or not. But now, there seems to be this collective sense that, well, that was then. It’s over. We can move on. Look, war coverage always fades when U.S. forces are pulled out and…no longer in harm’s way. But, of course, in this case, as you’ve been talking about this hour, there are still an unknown number of Americans stuck in Afghanistan, many of them wanting to get out. And of course, there are other important stories, like the northeast floods, which I know you’ve just covered as well. But the fact is, that the Biden White House would love nothing more than for this story to just kind of vanish into the memory hole and some news organizations seem pretty interested in making that happen.”

