Hagerty: Media Want TX Abortion Law to Be ‘Domestic Diversion’ from Afghanistan

On Tuesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) argued that some in the media are “trying to precipitate another domestic diversion” by focusing on the Texas abortion law “to avoid any attention to the massive crisis that the Biden administration has created.”

Hagerty stated, “Again, they’re trying to precipitate another domestic diversion here to avoid any attention to the massive crisis that the Biden administration has created. And again, through the eyes of our allies overseas, it becomes very, very clear. What we did is we allowed the Taliban to have not only a real victory on the ground, but a massive propaganda victory. And that propaganda victory is going to be used to encourage terrorism throughout the world. It’s also going to be used by our foes that aren’t necessarily in the region to undercut and undermine America’s posture and position.”

