Katko: We Remember Those ‘Who Ran Toward Danger’ on September 11

During Saturday’s Republican Weekly Address, Rep. John Katko (R-NY) said that on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, we remember those who ran towards danger, and the heroes, like those on United Airlines Flight 93 who gave their lives for others.

Katko said, “The words ‘never forget’ continue to ring out as a somber reminder of the fragility of our national security and a commitment to always honor those lives lost. We remember the first responders who ran toward danger without hesitation, instead of running from it. We remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives to save others, including the brave passengers and crew of Flight 93.”

