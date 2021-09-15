GOP Sen. Sullivan: ‘Increasingly Clear’ from Testimony That Biden ‘Rejected’ Military Advice on Afghanistan Pullout, ‘Chaos’ Was Predicted

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) said that, based on testimony from military officials in closed hearings on Afghanistan, “it is becoming increasingly clear that the military advice to President Biden last spring was to not go to zero troops in the country. He rejected that.” And “some of the military advice also predicted the chaos that we’re seeing right now.”

Sullivan said, “Well, look, Dana, a lot of these hearings are behind closed doors for classified reasons in terms of the information that the generals are sharing with the committee. But we intend to have Gen. Miller in an open session, Gen. Milley, the CENTCOM Commander, Gen. McKenzie, and Secretary Austin in an open hearing soon. But what I can tell you is that it is becoming increasingly clear that the military advice to President Biden last spring was to not go to zero troops in the country. He rejected that. But really, more importantly, in some ways, is that some of the military advice also predicted the chaos that we’re seeing right now. He rejected that. President Biden rejected that, even though he was forewarned.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett