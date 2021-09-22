Schiff: Select Committee Investigating Capitol Riot as ‘Conspiracy to Commit a Coup’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the House Select Committee on January 6 was investigating the riot as a “conspiracy to commit a coup.”

Nicolle Wallace said, “It feels like Adam Kinzinger is saying something when he calls that memo that Woodward and Costa report on, a blueprint for a coup. Is the select committee investigating a conspiracy to commit a coup?”

Schiff said, “Yes. And I think Adam is exactly right. The predominant worry I have about our democracy is not that it’s the going to be overthrown by a violent revolution — notwithstanding that we endured a violent attempt at insurrection — but rather there will be quasi legalize that so undermine our democracy that it creates a crisis and it falls apart.”

Schiff said, “This is what the Republicans tried to do, the Trump campaign and administration tried to do with this memo, but it’s also what GOP party leaders are trying to do around the country by stripping independent elections officials of their powers and handing them to partisan boards, so they can succeed where they failed with this attempted coup. That is, if they can’t disenfranchise enough people and they still lose, this gives them the chance through the patina of legality to overturn the results. And that, to me, is the most desperate risk that our democracy faces.”

