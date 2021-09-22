McCaul: Lawmakers ‘Walked Out’ of Briefing with Biden Admin. on Afghanistan – ‘Still Hundreds of Americans’ in Afghanistan

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) stated that lawmakers walked out of a briefing with officials from the Biden administration on Afghanistan, and that he believes “there are still hundreds of Americans still left behind enemy lines.”

McCaul said, “[T]he briefing, the intelligence briefing, everybody walked out. The fact is, I believe there are still hundreds of Americans still left behind enemy lines. The majority of the interpreters that you and I talked about for so long did not get out. And now I’m getting reports of executions, beheadings of their families and themselves, horrific stories. I don’t think they know all the answers, quite honestly. The last report I got in was that there are servicemen who have their families over there, about 125 of them, and we can’t get them.”

He added that by “servicemen” he meant “Afghans who served with us.”

