Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla: ‘Most Likely Scenario Is Annual Revaccination’ for COVID

Pfizer CEO Dr. Albert Bourla said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that he believed “the most likely scenario is annual revaccination” against the coronavirus.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “The World Health Organization reiterated this week that now is not the time for widespread rollout of booster shots. Instead, they said wealthier nations should focus on getting first shots to countries with low vaccination rates. Your response to that?”

Bourla said, “I think the answer is to give both boosters and doses to other people. This is why we have invested so hard and pushed our scientists and engineers to work so hard to produce enough doses for all.”

Stephanopoulos said, “Moderna’s CEO said that the pandemic is on course to be over in about a year. Do you agree with that?”

Bourla said, “I agree that within a year, I think we will be able to come back to normal life. I don’t think that this means that variants will not continue coming. I don’t think that this means that we should be able to live our lives without having vaccinations basically, but that again remains to be seen.”

He added, “The most likely scenario for me, it is because the virus has spread all over the world, that we will continue seeing new variants that are coming out, and also we will have vaccines that will last at least a year. I think the most likely scenario is annual revaccinations, but we need to wait and see the data.”

