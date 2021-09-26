Schweizer: Huawei Executive Release ‘Strategic Retreat’ by Biden

Government Accountability Institute President and host of The Drill Down podcast Peter Schweizer during this week’s edition Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures” said President Joe Biden was launching “a strategic retreat” from confronting China.

On Friday, Huawei’s chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, after reaching a deal with the U.S. Justice Department.

When asked for his reaction, Schweizer said, ‘It’s another example, of basically a strategic retreat by the Biden administration. They talk tough. They claim they’re serious about the challenge represented by China, but what you basically get is retreat. You saw that enunciated by Joe Biden in his speech to the United Nations, earlier in this week in New York, where he basically said, yeah, you know, we might have some disagreements with China, but all of that is trumped, by these other issues we have to work with them on. So the bottom line is China said they seek to surpass the United States in political and strategic capabilities, and their goal is to be the supreme power on the globe over the next couple of decades, and the Biden administration says they’re not a competitor.”

Schweizer added, “They basically are backing down on so many positions that were staked out by the Trump administration.”

