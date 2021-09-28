GOP Sen. Cramer: Gen. Miller Also Said Biden Was Advised to Keep Troops, ‘Very High Possibility’ Biden Doesn’t ‘Know What’s Going On’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) stated that the testimony of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and Commander of United States Central Command Gen. Frank McKenzie that they advised keeping troops on the ground in Afghanistan matches earlier testimony in a classified briefing by the former commander of U.S. troops in Afghanistan Gen. Scott Miller, and there are now three high-ranking generals contradicting President Joe Biden’s claim that he wasn’t advised to keep troops

Cramer said Milley and McKenzie’s statements are “consistent with what Gen. Scotty Miller told the committee in a classified briefing a couple of weeks ago. So, you’ve got now three four-star generals basically saying, no, it was not unanimous.”

Cramer then discussed why he thinks Biden isn’t telling the truth about the advice he was given, stating, “There [are] a couple of things: One of the possibilities is that Joe Biden doesn’t really know what’s going on. I think that’s a very high possibility, that he sort of sees the world the way he wishes it were, instead of the way it really is. He remembers things the way he wants to remember them, rather than the way they really happened. I think that’s part of it. The other part of it is, he has very little regard for the truth. He thinks that whatever’s coming out of his mouth at any given time is the truth and should be taken as the truth.”

