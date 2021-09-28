MSNBC’s Wallace: TX Gov Abbott Is a ‘Weak, Pathetic’ Loser Kowtowing to Trump

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her show “Deadline” that Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) was a “weak, pathetic” leader for following up on former President Donald Trump’s request for an audit of the Texas 2020 presidential results.

Wallace said, “We’re learning again today just how low Republicans will go to satiate the twice-impeached, disgraced ex-president’s appetite for what, something? Rewriting the 2020 election. Politico is reporting on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s response to that letter that Trump sent demanding Abbott pursue an audit of the presidential election results in Texas in 2020 despite the fact that he won. It’s a request that sent the governor’s office into a, quote, ‘mad dash.’ In the letter, Trump told Abbott to pass HB 16. Hours later, the secretary of state’s office put out a statement saying they already had begun reviewing votes in the four counties in the state.”

She added, “This is some sick bleep. I mean Charlie, what? I mean, they’re like hostages with guns to their head. Trump tells them to take his pants off. Is he going to do it? What is going on with these weak, pathetic leaders whose salaries are paid by taxpayers?”

Panelist Charlie Sykes said, “Well, it is self-hostage taking here. What is interesting, this occurs after we have the face-plant be in Arizona, where the Cyber Ninja audit failed to overturn the election, which normally would have been an embarrassment if facts mattered, if shame mattered.”

Wallace added, “This isn’t about Donald Trump. This is about shells of men. This is about empty shells of pathetic losers who have nothing to do except run looking — I mean, Trump can’t even tweet, so I don’t even know how they track it. They’re like at the fax machine looking for the latest missive from the exiled leader.”

