GOP Rep. Mast: We Left U.S. Equipment and 13 People Died, I Don’t Know How Milley Calls Afghanistan Evacuation a ‘Logistical Success’

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) said he doesn’t know how Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley can say the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “logistical success,” considering the large amounts of military equipment left behind in the country, and the deaths of U.S. servicemembers “in the most unnecessary way possible.”

Mast said, “This was an example of failure on every single front, and Milley even put that in his own words, saying it was a ‘strategic failure.’ Yes, that’s obvious to everybody that it was a strategic failure. He said it was a ‘logistical success,’ I don’t know how he says that, considering the fact that we left billions of dollars of American equipment there, had hundreds of thousands at risk, and…lost 13 U.S. servicemembers in the most unnecessary way possible.”

