President Donald Trump said Democrats were trying to “steal” the California primaries, his statement coming amid the contentious races.

The president’s comments addressed the gubernatorial and Los Angeles mayoral primaries, the New York Post reported Thursday.

“The Dumocrats are at it again! They are trying to STEAL THE GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA PRIMARY, AND THE MAYOR OF LOS ANGELES, PRIMARY, AWAY FROM TWO GREAT REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES. Here we go with the very late and massive numbers of MAIL IN BALLOTS,” he wrote in a Truth social post:

On Thursday, the president said Los Angeles officials had launched an investigation.

“There’s BIG cheating by the Dumocrats in California. Votes are all tied up. May not be in for weeks. Under investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. Why the vote counting DELAY??? President DJT,” his post read:

According to the Post, the state’s vote count may take a significant amount of time due to signature verification, vote-by-mail ballot processing, and audits after the polls closed on Tuesday.

The outlet reported Wednesday it appeared voters were leaning toward sending “Spencer Pratt and Steve Hilton to runoff elections for mayor and governor after the first few ballot drops.”

“In a major rebuke of Democratic rule in both Los Angeles and the state, both Pratt and Hilton held their positions steady Wednesday night. Hilton remained in the lead for the governor’s race with 27.6% of the vote and Xavier Becerra was in second place with 25.6% with 56% of the ballots counted,” the article read, noting “Pratt remained in second place with 29.91% of the vote behind incumbent Mayor Karen Bass at 34.97%. Nithya Raman trailed Pratt in third place with 22.81%.”

President Trump endorsed Hilton in April and recently called him a “hard driving WINNER.”

In addition, comedian and HBO late-night host Bill Maher recently said Pratt was “authentic” and threw his support behind him, according to Breitbart News.

Pratt has heavily criticized Bass and shared videos of his interactions with locals whom he said she ignores:

During an episode of The Alex Marlow Show on Monday, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said, “We haven’t had a Republican mayor for a couple decades. And so it’s all an extension of the same one party rule.”

“And if you ask anyone, do you think that it’s good to have one party rule in a given city, in a given state? No one’s going to say yes. No one in the entire world is going to say that. It is a positive thing, that we have one party that gets to dominate and never gets held to account. But because of the power of the unions, because Karen Bass has all the unions lined behind her, she’s still the favorite to win, even though the city burned down on her watch,” he continued.