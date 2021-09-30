Rubio Rips Dems over Spending Bill — ‘Radical, Left-Wing Nutcases’ with an ‘Internal Party Problem’

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) slammed Democrats as the party remains divided over the massive $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal.

Rubio said the Democratic Party has an “internal party problem” because of the “radical, left-wing nutcases” who want to turn the U.S. economy into a “socialist, almost Marxist-type economy.”

“I mean, they have an internal party problem. They have these radical left-wing nut cases who basically want to — they want it to be $7 trillion, not $3.5 trillion, and they think $3.5 trillion is the compromise,” Rubio outlined. “And then you’ve got a handful of people that haven’t gone Marxist yet who aren’t necessarily conservatives or anything of that nature, but they’re sort of more normal in their view of what government’s role in our country should be, so you got this internal fight going on, and that’s a big problem they have on their hands.”

“[L]ook, Joe Biden doesn’t have a base, right? I mean, Joe Biden wasn’t elected because he was Joe Biden. He was elected as a vessel, right? He’s there because he became sort of an instrument for the far left that now dominates the Democratic Party to pursue their agenda, and that’s what they are doing here,” he continued. “These guys are acting like they have a 60-70-vote majority in the Senate and a 50-vote majority in the House, and they were elected with some sort of mandate to remake America into a socialist, almost Marxist-type economy. And so, I think that’s the pushback you’re seeing from people that have to go back home in November and get reelected, and they know they can’t run on this.”

