Dem Rep. Dean: Biden Suggested Cutting Cost of Reconciliation Bill by Shortening Length of Programs, Seeing if Future Congress Kills Them

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said that President Joe Biden discussed Democrats cutting down the cost of the reconciliation bill by shortening the duration of some programs and seeing “if a future Congress says, no, we should shut that down.”

Dean stated, “He also talked about something that I believe in, which is, for example, the one initiative that I care deeply about is free community college. What’s in the bill now is a ten-year program. It’s spending over ten years for that. So, why don’t we trim that back, try five years of free community college? See what an economic engine that is for our families, and then we’ll see if a future Congress says, no, we should shut that down. So, the way you can deal with the dollars is to trim down the number of years that any one of these programs moves forward. So, he said, don’t work by the math, work by the programs, the minimum, most important programs to make transformational change here.”

