Maher: Dems Used COVID to Push Spending They ‘Always Wanted’ – It’s Like ‘Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the spending bills before Congress and said Democrats used coronavirus to push spending they “always wanted to” do, and “it’s sort of like the theory, never let a crisis go to waste.”

While discussing the emergence of the concept that trillions of dollars in spending won’t have negative economic implications, Maher said, “I feel like COVID changed that. You remember that great book, ‘Shock Doctrine’ by Naomi Klein? And it’s sort of like the theory, never let a crisis go to waste. We saw how the Republicans did it when 9/11 happened. It was like, oh, well, we’ve always wanted to invade Iraq again. … And I feel like this is kind of what the other side did with COVID. I mean, they always wanted to send more checks to people who have kids.”

