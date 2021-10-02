Cuellar: I Think ‘Some of the Progressives’ Were Bluffing and $1.2 Trillion Bill Would Have Passed 

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) argued that if the $1.2 trillion spending bill had been brought to a vote, some of the progressive Democrats who vowed to vote against it wouldn’t have followed through on the threat, and the bill would have passed.

Cuellar said, “I think we could have got enough Democrats, even some of the progressives, who would not have voted against this $1 trillion of infrastructure, roads, bridges, $2 million– I mean, two million jobs a year for the next ten years. We could have got some of our moderate Republicans to support it, but it was never put to a vote.”

He added, “I truly feel that if this would have been put on the floor, the Republicans — some Republicans would have voted in favor, and then some of the progressives who were saying they were not going to vote, they would have voted. … I think some of them would have not gone against Nancy Pelosi if they would — if this bill would have been on the floor.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett