Dick Durbin: Biden ‘Wasn’t Going to Stand by the Sideline and Issue Tweets’

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill to discuss the infrastructure and reconciliation bills with Democrats because he “wasn’t going to stand by the sideline and issue tweets.”

Anchor Dana Bash said, “How do you get from where Senator Manchin and Senator Sinema are, $1.5 trillion, to a deal with progressives?”

Durbin said, “I support the $3.5 trillion. I believe the elements have been stated over and over again. They’re good for the country and needed for families and by our nation. But I’m a realist, too. I went through the Affordable Care Act, and you remember that debate ten or eleven years ago where we made concessions and I think those concessions lead to a different number. I just want to make sure we come up with the right result. Not the biggest number, the most effective number to help families and this economy move forward in a responsible way.”

Bash said, “What do you think that number may be?”

Durbin said, “I don’t know. I know that’s the question of the day for every reporter on Capitol Hill. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve asked what’s your number? I can tell you working with Chuck Schumer. We look at the priorities. We listen very carefully to every single member. Every vote counts getting the majority, and concessions will be made.”

He added, “Thank goodness we have other players committed with the president arriving in the house last week. That was historic. It shows he wasn’t going to stand by the sideline and issue tweets. He rolled up his sleeves. He walked to Capitol Hill or traveled to Capitol Hill. And Nancy Pelosi — never underestimate Nancy Pelosi. As I saw her deliver the Affordable Care Act, I know the power she has when she gets to work.”

