Behar: ‘Sinema Is MIA’ — Activists Had to Go into Bathroom

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the activists harassing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) in a restroom on Sunday on the campus of Arizona State University had no other choice.

When asked about the bathroom confrontation, in a video, President Joe Biden said, “I don’t think they are appropriate tactics bit it happens to everybody. The only people it doesn’t happen to is people that have Secret Service standing around them. It’s part of the process.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Biden is facing criticism for downplaying these confrontations, but I mean, do the American people deserve answers from these two? I mean, they have been very vague on why they’re standing in the way.”

Behar said, “Sinema is MIA all over the place. She is not around. They call her to have a meeting. They try to get her on the phone. She’s, you know, she is like a missing person. So this is the only alternative they have.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I don’t think the way this was handled, following someone into a bathroom ever a good idea in this day and age where we live in very big gun country, over three hundred million guns across this country. When you confront people, it may not end well.”

Behar said, “I’ve done it myself.”

Haines said, “I’m sure that end well, Joy.”

Behr said, “It did. I confronted John Boehner in a restaurant in the Hamptons one time.”

She added, “He was finishing dinner. He was walking toward me. I said stop obstructing Obama. And he said I am Obama’s best friend. I went, yeah, right. I mean, that was the whole thing.”

