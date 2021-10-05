Fmr. Border Patrol Chief Scott: Border Patrol Morale ‘Struggling’ – ‘Due Process Applies to Everybody Else,’ But Not Them

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said the morale among Border Patrol agents is “struggling” and criticized President Joe Biden for taking the approach that “due process applies to everybody else,” but not Border Patrol agents.

Host Bret Baier asked, “What is the Border Patrol morale?”

Scott answered, “It’s struggling right now. It really is struggling right now. Obviously, this administration doesn’t really support border security.”

After the discussion turned to Biden’s denunciation of how Border Patrol agents on horseback treated migrants, Scott said, “I was dumbfounded. To take a word from somebody else, I was — it was — I was outraged that, all of a sudden, due process goes out the window. Border security protects legal immigration, and those guys know it and that’s what they’ve been doing. And all of a sudden, now, due process applies to everybody else, but not them. And then, all of a sudden, our Horse Patrol, doing what they’re supposed to do, which is prevent people from illegally entering our home, are now the villains.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett