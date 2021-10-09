Brooks: Biden’s Been Fine with Making GOP ‘Take the Fall’ and Raise Debt Limit in the Past

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that back in 2006, Democrats, including Joe Biden, “were very happy to let the Republicans take the fall and be the ones to pass the debt limit,” and “Everyone’s a hypocrite on matters of procedure.”

Brooks said, “Everyone’s a hypocrite on matters of procedure. So, whether you’re for the filibuster or the debt limit, it all depends on whether you’re in the majority or the minority. The Democrats, I think, in 2006, it wasn’t quite the same circumstance, a very similar circumstance, they were very happy to let the Republicans take the fall and be the ones to pass the debt limit, including Joe Biden. And now the shoe’s on the other foot, so they’ve all 180-degree changed their positions.”

