Venezuelan Opposition Leader López: I’m ‘Shocked’ Twitter Lets Maduro, Other Killers Have Accounts While Trump Is Banned

During a portion of an interview with PBS’ “Firing Line” released on Friday, Leopoldo López, one of the opposition leaders in Venezuela, said he is “shocked” by the fact that former President Donald Trump has been kicked off social media platforms while “violators of human rights, people who have committed murder,” like Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, “all have the use of the social media platforms in order for them to control the communications.”

López said, “I was really shocked by the fact that, in the U.S., President Trump [had his accounts taken away]. There might be reasons for that. But I was shocked that the dictator of my country, who’s a murderer, who has been [tried] in the U.N. for committing crimes against humanity, him and all of the violators of human rights, people who have committed murder, people who have taken our country to great levels of despair, hunger, and has created a flight of millions of people out of our country, they have their Twitter accounts. And if you go around and you look at the other dictators, they all have their Twitter accounts, and they all have the use of the social media platforms in order for them to control the communications.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett