Jason Smith: ‘Progressive Intolerance’ Even Extends to Fellow Dems, They ‘Believe in Diversity of Everything But Ideas’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) stated that the treatment of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) shows that “progressive intolerance” is now being turned on members of their own party.

Smith said, “Liz, let’s just be honest, for the last four years, we’ve seen these progressives being so intolerant, protesting everything that Donald Trump did because they disagreed with his ideas. And you’re seeing the same progressive intolerance with their own members of their own Democrat Party. The progressives believe in diversity of everything but ideas. Because if you don’t agree with them, they’re going to be intolerant, and that’s what they’re doing to Sen. Sinema and Sen. Manchin. It’s such a joke.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett