GOP Rep. Moore on Reluctance to Investigate China-COVID Connection: ‘Seems Like’ Dems Align Themselves with Socialism, Communists

One of the peculiarities of the Democrat-controlled Congress’ response to the pandemic is a reluctance to seek answers about China’s involvement with the spread of the COVID-19. During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) argued Congress should be interested in the virus’ origins and National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s involvement in COVID-19.

However, he said the American people might have to wait until Republicans control Congress before those questions can be asked on Capitol Hill.

“Regardless of party affiliation, how we as a nation come under attack with this virus from China — and more than likely, it seems like it originated in a lab, and the gain of function may have been funded by American taxpayers, which Fauci seems to want to refuse or deny, whichever the case may be,” he said. “But yeah — we need to hold China accountable, and that needs to be the issue. We’re here focused on printing trillions of dollars and trying to undermine our own nation — you know, the things that make this nation great, whether it is energy production, independence, whatever we can do, and our supply chains — those sort of things that we can actually start producing stuff in America.”

“But at every step, it seems like Biden and the administration are doing things to undermine our success,” Moore continued. “And it really seems like America is last in the Democrats’ policy. And [Jim] Jordan is right — we need to get to the bottom of this. And I know right now, in the minority party, we don’t have a lot of say. When we get the majority, I think Jim Jordan will likely be chairman of Judiciary. I hope we open a full-fledged investigation and get to the bottom of this and hold people accountable. It’s time we hold China accountable. Fauci, if he had anything to do with it, he needs to be held accountable. And I expect the Republicans in our nation and certainly the conservatives in our party expect us to do just that. And I feel like we will.”

Moore speculated that part of the reluctance could be a product of Democratic Party ideology and a relationship with the Chinese Communist Party.

“It seems like to me, more and more, the Democratic Party aligns themselves with socialism and communists,” Moore added. “And I hate to say that, but there is not a very logical explanation of what they’re doing right now with the Green New Deal they’re trying pass at the same time they’re trying to protect China. I don’t know if there are ties to the Chinese Communist Party and the Biden administration. They just refuse to allow the investigation to go further. I don’t know — and I think when we figure it all out if we ever do get to the bottom of it, there’s going to be some amazing revelations for the American people to see just how closely the Democrat leadership is tied to the Chinese Communist Party.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor