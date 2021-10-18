Waltz: China’s Missile Test ‘the Culmination’ of China ‘Stealing Their Way to the Top’ – American Money ‘Fueling This Military Build-Up’

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) said China’s test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile “is the culmination of multiple decades of the Chinese stealing their way to the top” and “the thing that’s most frustrating is it’s our money that is fueling this military build-up from Wall Street, to Hollywood, to sports, you name it.”

Waltz said, “This is economic warfare, and this hypersonic missile is the culmination of multiple decades of the Chinese stealing their way to the top through taking our IP out of our universities, our research institutions, through cyber. And if they can’t do all of that, they buy it. But the thing that’s most frustrating is it’s our money that is fueling this military build-up from Wall Street, to Hollywood, to sports, you name it. We are awash in Chinese money. We’re compromised. We’ve got to bring that manufacturing back home and protect our intellectual property. Because they’re stealing it and turning it against us.”

