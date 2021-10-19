GOP Rep. Hill on Spending Bill: ‘There’s a Standoff’ Between the Far-Left, Moderates in Democratic Party

During Tuesday’s “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network, Rep. French Hill (R-AR) sounded off on the Democrats’ massive spending bill.

According to Hill, the far-left Democrats and the moderate Democrats are at a “standoff” over the $3.5 trillion package because of the social spending programs included. He added that the programs and the ensuing tax hike, if the bill were passed, are “not the right approach.”

“[T]here’s a standoff in the Democratic Party, Maria, by the far left led by Jayapal, Khanna, AOC, Bernie Sanders in the Senate, and centrists like Senator Manchin, Kyrsten Sinema, and the thing I think Americans should keep in mind as they assess the comings and goings over the next few weeks, is it’s not the total amount of money that’s the problem, it’s the policies that are the problem,” Hill explained. “Of course, I don’t believe we need to spend $5.5 trillion on the Green New Deal and new social spending programs of the Democrats on top of the $4.5 trillion that we spend every year, but when you look at what’s in the bill, it’s concerning: amnesty is still in the bill, funding taxpayer abortions is still in the bill, the Green New Deal is still in the bill, and so it’s the policies you accompanied with trillions in new taxes that I think are not the right approach.”

