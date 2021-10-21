Meghan McCain: ‘I Regret’ My Criticisms of Hillary Clinton — She Has Faced ‘Egregious Sexism’

Meghan McCain said Wednesday on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” that she regrets her past criticisms of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Host Andy Cohen said, “Your new memoir is called ‘Bad Republican,’ but it could have been titled ‘Very Gifted Tea Spiller’ given all you reveal I want to crack open some topics in your book.”

He continued, “After delivering this bold line in your father’s eulogy, you said, ‘The America of John McCain never had to be made great again because America was always great.’ You noted that everyone looked shocked except for Hillary Clinton, who smiled broadly. Did you ever hear from her directly after that?”

McCain said, “Yes, I have actually like had dinner with her. And yeah, I have like really — I was very judgmental of Hillary Clinton before I was on “The View.” I regret it.”

She continued, “I feel like once you’re a woman in media and you feel the egregious sexism, I felt like I related to her in a different way. I regret it a lot. I think I talk about it in the memoir. I talked about it in interviews. There are things I’ve said I would definitely take back.”

Discussing the moment in during her father’s funeral, McCain said, “I adore her for that. I didn’t know I was doing when I gave the eulogy, and she just looked like.”

While smiling and giving a thumbs-up, McCain said, “It made me really feel good.”

