Hawley on Call for AG Garland to Resign — ‘No Legal Basis’ for Using FBI to Go After Concerned Parents

Monday on Fox News Channel, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) sounded off on his call for Attorney General Merrick Garland to resign over intimidating concerned parents with the FBI.

Garland ordered the FBI to investigate parents speaking out against school boards because of a letter from the National School Board Association (NSBA) that labeled the parents “domestic terrorists.” The NSBA has since withdrawn and apologized for the letter.

Hawley slammed Garland, telling “Fox & Friends” that the Attorney General mobilizing the FBI over the now-rescinded letter shows “no legal basis” for his order. He added Garland should resign for the “embarrassment” he caused the Biden administration.

“Well, what he’s done is just so wrong, Ainsley,” Hawley outlined. “I mean, it was the wrong thing to do in the first place to try to use the FBI to tell parents that if they go to a school board meeting, if they voice concerns about their kid’s school, that they could what, get a knock on the door from an agent? There’s no legal basis for that. And now we find out that the School Board Association regrets sending that letter that they said they shouldn’t have sent it in the first place. Garland based his entire FBI memo on that letter, that the school board association has now withdrawn, including their allegations. That just shows that there was never any basis for this at all, and he ought to be accountable for it.”

He continued, “[I]t was the right thing do to withdraw the letter. It was wrong to ever suggest that parents who have concerns about their kid’s school are terrorists and ought to have the Patriot Act used against them, Ainsley, by the way. That’s what the School Board Association initially called for, and that’s why Merrick Garland mobilized the FBI. He said it last week. He said that, well, that letter, it was the letter that prompted him to use the FBI and to say that it was going to start investigating, looking into working with local police with these school boards, and now the School Board Association has withdrawn it. I mean, this is, you talk about an embarrassment for the Biden administration, but also, just an exposure of the fact that they were wrong from the very beginning, and Garland should resign for it.”

