Cotton: AG Garland Revealed Himself as a Far-Left Ideologue — ‘Thank Goodness’ He Is Not on the Supreme Court

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who he said had shown that he was a “far-left ideologue,” and added that Americans should be glad he was not confirmed to the Supreme Court.

Garland was nominated to the high court in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama.

“[T]hank goodness Merrick Garland is not on the Supreme Court because he’s revealed himself to be a far-left ideologue in the job of attorney general,” he said. “He sicced the FBI and the national security division of our Department of Justice on parents who simply want to express their opinions at school boards. Can those meetings be contentious and heated? Yes, but a school board association accused them of being domestic terrorists, and on that basis alone, he directed the FBI and the national security division, U.S. attorneys across the country to investigate and potentially prosecute parents because they’re worried about their school indoctrinating their kids to hate America, or their kids being forced to wear masks, or not being in person in class.”

“Or in one particularly egregious case, you had the woke school board and superintendent in Loudoun County, Virginia, who covered up the rape, Sean, the rape of a 15-year-old girl by a boy wearing girl’s clothing because they wanted to pass a transgender policy during Pride Month,” Cotton added. “Well, I’m not surprised her father got a little heated at that board meeting.”

