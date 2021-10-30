Maher: Despite Some Not Wanting to ‘Give Up’ on COVID, ‘It’s Over’ – ‘We Shouldn’t Fire People Who Have Natural Immunity’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated, “I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over.” And that vaccinated people shouldn’t have to wear masks, and “We shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine.”

Maher said, “I’m not sure what the latest Dr. Fauci thing was on Halloween, he’s change[d] his mind a lot but I think it was go and do it. I hope so. Because it certainly has been my position since the beginning of this, just resume living. I mean, come on, the 15 of 100,000, that’s where we are cases in California, 15 cases per 100,000 people, I know some people seem to not want to give up on the wonderful pandemic, but you know what? It’s over. There’s always going to be a variant, you shouldn’t have to wear masks.”

He added, “[A]lso, vaccine, mask, pick one. You’ve got to pick. You can’t make me mask if I’ve had the vaccine.”

Maher further stated, “I travel in every state now, back on the road, and the red states are a joy, and the blue states are a pain in the ass, for no reason.”

He added, “The world recognizes natural immunity. We don’t. Because everything in this country has to go through the pharmaceutical companies. Natural immunity is the best kind of immunity. We shouldn’t fire people who have natural immunity because they don’t get the vaccine. We should hire them.”

Maher also said, “I see it all the time, I saw it driving in today, people outside, alone, walking with a mask. It’s so stupid. It’s an amulet.”

