Raffensperger: ‘I Will Gladly Participate’ in Probe of Trump Election Pressuring

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he would “gladly participate” in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation into former President Trump’s phone call to him after the 2020 presidential election results.

On the 2020 election results, Raffensperger said, “There’s nothing to recalculate. If you look at the numbers, the numbers are the numbers. You can slice that, dice that any way you want. At the end of the day, President Trump came up 11,800 votes short.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “The Fulton County District Attorney has been investigating whether the president did break any laws in that phone call to you. Have you — I know you turned over documents and various things. Have you been interviewed by investigators? You hadn’t the last time we talked. Have you since?”

Raffensperger said, No, I haven’t been. She has an awful lot of other cases she inherited. We fully complied, sent all the documents we had. She talked to some of our staff members. If she wants to interview me, there’s a process for that. I will gladly participate. I want to make sure I follow the law and follow the Constitution. When you get a grand jury summons, you respond to it.”

