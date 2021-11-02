Cruz: Virginia Will Be ‘Important Canary in a Coal Mine’ Again for GOP

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) provided some insight on the Virginia gubernatorial race between Democratic candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Cruz likened Tuesday’s election to Virginia’s 2009 election, which he said “was the first canary in the coal mine” and “foretold” that the GOP would retake Congress. He added that 2022 would be a “wave election” in which the GOP would retake both the House and Senate again.

“[I] think Virginia is a very important canary in a coal mine,” Cruz advised. “If you look back to 2009 when you had the last time you had a new Democratic president, Barack Obama, who had adopted extreme policies, that adopted Obamacare and Dodd-Frank, the reaction, Virginia was the first canary in the coal mine that foretold what happened in 2010, which was the Republican revolution where we retook Congress. That was incredibly important.”

“And I see the same dynamic going on,” he continued. “You know, Joe Biden last year campaigned as a centrist moderate. He basically promised no more mean tweets, but other than that, he was just going to go back to calm and peaceful governance, and that’s not what we’ve seen this year. Instead, Biden has handed control of the agenda over to the radicals, over to Bernie Sanders and AOC and Elizabeth Warren. And I think people are horrified. I think Virginia is an aspect of that.”

