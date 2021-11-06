Dem Rep. Green: CRT ‘Is the Rest of the Story,’ We Shouldn’t ‘Give Up our Position’ Because Some ‘Are Out of Position’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said Democrats shouldn’t “give up our position simply because there are some people who are out of position” and that “you’re not in the right place if you believe that we can’t teach history to students in our schools. Critical Race Theory is the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey would say it.”

Green stated, “I would also want to make sure that we — as you have mentioned elections, that we don’t give up our position simply because there are some people who are out of position. If you are out of position — you’re not in the right place if you believe that we can’t teach history to students in our schools. Critical Race Theory is the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey would say it. It is about what we have not told this country in our history. So, we can’t leave history unfinished. This is the part of the history that, quite frankly, means a lot to us. And by the way, I have a bill for Slavery Remembrance Day. I’m not going to let Texas pass a law to prevent us from talking about slavery. We’re going to have a Slavery Remembrance Day in this country, just as we have a Holocaust Remembrance Day and we have a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and a 9/11 remembrance day.”

