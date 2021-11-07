NRSC Chair Sen. Rick Scott Pledges to Help Murkowski Against Trump-Endorsed Challenger

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he will help Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) reelection efforts, even though former President Donald Trump endorsed a challenger against her.

In June, Trump announced that he would be endorsing Murkowski challenger Alaska Commissioner of Administration Kelly Tshibaka.

Scott said, “I think you’d be foolish not to want and accept Donald Trump’s endorsement, but you’re going to win not because somebody endorses you, but because you win because you’re making sure inflation gets stopped, that people get a job, making sure your kids aren’t indoctrinated on Critical Race Theory. Those are the issues people care about.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “You had said you’re going to support all incumbents. And I’m just curious, does that include Lisa Murkowski, where the former president has endorsed a primary challenger. And when you say you support, does that mean you will financially support Lisa Murkowski and actually help run a campaign against a primary opponent?”

Scott answered, “Absolutely, We support — The Republican Senatorial Committee, we support all of our incumbents. And fortunately for us, we’ve got great candidates running in our primaries. And fortunately for us, we’ve got Bernie Sanders candidates on the other side in many primaries, and so we’re going to be in a great position in ’22.”

