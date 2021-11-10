Ron Klain: ‘We Inherited a Mess from Donald Trump’

White House chief of staff Ron Klain claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President Joe Biden’s administration “inherited a mess from Donald Trump.”

Referring to the elections last Tuesday, anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Before you were in charge of sort of making sure that all the levers of the federal government ran and having that job 24/7, you were a very astute political observer on these programs and many others here. I wonder what your theory of the case is, your analysis on what happened last Tuesday for Democrats.”

Klain said, “I understand that voters are frustrated. wWe inherited a mess from Donald Trump. We inherited 4,000 people a day dying from COVID, only 50,000 jobs being created a month, giant supply chain problems, all these problems. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in these ten months, but I totally respect the view of the voters that we haven’t made enough progress yet. We haven’t gotten enough done yet. COVID is down by 75% from when we came here, but it’s not all the way. So I think we voted for saying on Tuesday was you know what, not enough yet, and we need to do more, and that’s what we’re doing. again, starting next Monday, signing the infrastructure bill, working with the House to pass the Build Back Better Plan which will help bring down inflation, bring down the cost of living, bring down people’s expenses.”

He added, “We are not at ‘mission accomplished’ by any stretch of the imagination.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN