Behar: Kyle Rittenhouse Crying Was ‘Worst Acting’ I Have Ever Seen

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that the testimony of Kyle Rittenhouse during his murder trial was some of the “worst acting” she has ever seen.

During his testimony, Rittenhouse said, “I didn’t do anything wrong. I was defending myself.”

Behar said, “Oh, baloney.”

She added, “I mean, from what I’m gleaning from this case, the guy goes across state lines with an AR-15, with his mother and some other idiot in the car to defend himself against what? They’re having a protest in another state, and he takes it upon himself to go there. Then he says it’s self-defense. The acting job of the crying, I can’t even look at it. That’s one of the worst acting jobs I’ve ever seen.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “This is the problem with self-deputizing regular citizens. If you want to defend something, you need to be trained, and you need to be in law enforcement or in the military. It’s not up to the average citizen to take it upon themselves to arm them with an AR-15 of all weapons and go somewhere where you know there’s a lot of people. That’s not going to end well.”

At the end of the segment, Behar said, “I have to correct something. The mother was not in car with him.”

She added, “But she said I couldn’t be prouder of him. She is a real beauty too.”

