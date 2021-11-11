Bernstein: January 6 ‘a Conspiracy Like None Other’ — ‘Most Grievous Assault on Democracy’ Since the Civil War

On Thursday, CNN political analyst Carl Bernstein reacted to a report that the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol was interested in a group of people in former Vice President Mike Pence’s inner circle.

Bernstein asserted on “New Day” that the riot was “a conspiracy like none other in the United States.” He argued that what took place on January 6 was “the most grievous assault on democracy since the Confederacy and the Civil War.”

“It’s very significant. First of all, let’s look what’s happening here. We’re talking about a conspiracy like none other in the United States, to undermine an election, led, this conspiracy, by the President of the United States,” Bernstein outlined. “And there are some people who work for Mike Pence who indeed are angry about the conspiracy and that Pence was brought into it indirectly.”

“Finally, Pence did the right thing. He certified the election, presided over the election of the duly elected President of the United States, Joseph Biden. But we have a year to go to find out what happened — until the Republicans, in all likelihood, take over the Congress, they’re going to try to shut down this investigation. The press, particularly, the committee, one year to go to find out what happened in the most grievous assault on democracy since the Confederacy and the Civil War.”

